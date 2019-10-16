An estimated 35 million people plan to visit haunted houses or the like this Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation.
One of those haunts is right here in Limestone County at the Lester Haunted Hospital, now in its 10th year.
For those who haven't seen the haunted hospital, it is unsettling. Serial killers with razors, chainsaw-wielding nut jobs, clowns who prey on small children and various flesh-eating zombies are just some of the terrors that await.
"There's a lot of new stuff inside this year," said organizer Brian Todd. "We have a new trail for outside. The inside has been completely made over, and outside we have food trucks, movies playing, games and a gift shop."
Located at 30338 Lester Road in Lester, the haunted hospital is open 7–11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 18–19 and Oct. 25–26, and Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 31–Nov. 2.
Cost is $15 for general admission and $25 for a fast pass. Concession are available.
There are various exit points along the terror tour where one can bail out if overcome by fear, but there won't be any refunds. Organizers recommend children be age 13 or older and accompanied by an adult to participate. However, they will accept younger kids if the parent approves.
Participants are urged to leave cellphones, jewelry and anything valuable or breakable in their vehicles or at home.
Charity
Scare4Charity, which hosts the annual haunted hospital, has been scaring people half out of their wits for decades with various charitable events. The group once operated Goodsprings Haunted House on Persimmon Tree Road before it was closed due to safety concerns.
Over the years, Scare4Charity has raised money for storm victims, Hospice of Limestone County, West Limestone and Goodsprings volunteer fire departments, Habitat for Humanity, Moms on a Mission and scholarships for West Limestone High School seniors.
Setting
The attraction is set in the abandoned D.E. Jackson Memorial Hospital, which opened in the early 1940s. The hospital closed in the 1990s, and employees and patients talked of weird happenings there, including items moving and figures in the hallways, according to the hospital's Facebook page.
Over the years, there have been many tales of paranormal activity in and around the Lester community. The figure of a female dressed in a blood-covered dress is often seen near Todd Lake, and a woman who is said to have the head of an animal has been observed slurping motor oil by Baptizing Branch, according to the website.
How to get there
To get to the Haunted Hospital from downtown Athens, take Market Street and continue for about 15 miles after it becomes Alabama 99. Pass the turn for West Limestone High School, turn right on Lester Road and continue for about 2 miles.
The attraction is on the left.
Visit https://www.thehauntedlesterhospital.com for more information.
