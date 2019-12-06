The word humblebrag is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New York. Merriam-Webster sums up the humble-brag nicely: “to make a seemingly modest, self-critical, or casual statement or reference that is meant to draw attention to one's admirable or impressive qualities or achievement.” The dictionary titans say the term has been around since 2002. It was later popularized by the comedian, TV producer and writer Harris Wittels, who died in 2015. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)