Residents of Limestone Manor Assisted Living in Athens recently reached out to the community, and they answered, according to Administrator Delois Bailey. 

Margie Whitt

Margie Whitt is a mother and wife who lives at Limestone Manor. She loves her four beautiful girls.
Doug Allen

Doug Allen is a father and resident of the Manor. He loves to read the Athens paper.
Letha Bailey

Letha Bailey is a grandmother who enjoys sewing.
Annie Miller

Annie Miller is a wife of 42 years. She loves to bake cakes.
Marcie Bassett

Marcie Bassett, a mother and resident, loves to look at pictures of her family.
Pauline McBay

Pauline McBay, a mother and resident of Limestone Manor, loves to paint and     admire flowers.

Bailey admits the pandemic has been a challenge when it comes to keeping everyone at Limestone Manor active and emotionally stable. 

William Bailey

William Bailey, a father and husband, enjoys watching Alabama football.

She said residents have had dances, parades and a numerous amount of crafts, but they thought, “What greater time for a pen pal?” 

So, the staff and residents of Limestone Manor posted photographs to Facebook seeking pen pals. 

“We received a flood of love,” Bailey said. “This has brought so much joy to the residents and staff. We want to thank everyone who has sent letters and for the letters we will soon receive.” 

Residents have received mail from as far away as California, Iowa, Florida, Tennessee and Las Vegas. They have also received letters from close to home in Limestone County. 

Bailey said everyone has shown “acts of kindness,” and for that, the entire staff is thankful. 

Those who would like to send letters to pen pals at Limestone Manor Assisted Living can find some names and addresses in the photos below. Other residents can be reached through mail at 600 U.S. 31 South, Athens, AL 35611. To find a pen pal, go to “Limestone Manor” on Facebook or call 256-232-3900. 

