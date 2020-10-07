Deborah Williams, 66, of Athens, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at her residence. Ms. Williams was born December 11, 1953, to Doug Newby and Martha Sirten Newby. Graveside services for Ms. Williams will be 3 p.m. Thursday, October 8, at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:45-2:30 p…