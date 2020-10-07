Auburn University student Jasey Black of Limestone County received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and the Limestone County Farmers Federation. The Athens native is a junior studying agricultural communications.
Limestone County native earns college scholarship
