It is happening again. The 84th annual Boys State, sponsored by the American Legion Department of Alabama, will convene July 11–17 at The University of Alabama.
After a cancellation year in 2020 due to COVID-19, everyone involved in the program is looking forward to this year’s “restart,” according to Yancy Mitchell, Boy’s State Dean of Counselors and the principal briefer for the Limestone County delegates assembled Monday at the Alabama Veteran’s Museum. This year, there will be 11 Limestone County delegates attending Boys State.
The annual Boys State Orientation is sponsored by Athens American Legion Post 49 and includes pizza for the delegates and their parents. This year’s keynote speaker was Randall Adams, former principal and president of Athens Bible School.
He told the delegates they were indeed fortunate and should make the most of this Boy’s State opportunity as it will help them in the knowledge of how government works, in how citizens interact to create good governance and in building character and the determination to succeed in life. He called attention to this being one of only six similar orientations in the state and how Limestone's delegates would have more insight than most other delegates into what would happen in Tuscaloosa.
Adams mentioned he has been involved with Boys State since 1978, when he became a teacher and counselor at Ardmore High School. He mentioned having recruited Mitchell as Ardmore’s Boy’s State delegate in 1979 and how he is proud that Mitchell has been almost continually involved for so many years afterward.
In fact, Mitchell was presented the Post 49 Eagle Award in 2019 for his many years of service at the county and state levels. Adams also told the delegates a story about President Bill Clinton, who attended Boys State in Arkansas. Clinton was elected governor of his Boys State, then went to National Boys State in Washington, D.C.
While there, he met President John F. Kennedy at the White House Rose Garden. Clinton was inspired by Kennedy and his participation in both Boys State and National Boys State. These events influenced him to pursue a career in politics and government. Clinton was elected governor of Arkansas before being elected president of the United States. Adams surmised that many of the delegates to Alabama Boys State may likewise become greatly inspired to achieve a goal that benefits themselves and others.
The orientation briefings were provided by Mitchell and Mason Laney. Laney was the 2018 Governor of Alabama Boy’s State, and he also attended the 2018 National Boy’s State. This was Laney’s second time to assist Mitchell in briefing the Limestone County delegates.
The Alabama Boys State Program is operated under the sponsorship of the American Legion, Department of Alabama. The program is under the supervision of Director and Judge O.L. Johnson of Birmingham. Johnson is assisted by Vice Director Col. Mark Valentine, and the Chief of Staff is Judge Joel Laird. There are also many volunteers from across the state that make this program possible.
