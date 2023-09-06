More than 2,500 photos were submitted from across the country this year in hopes of being one of the 500 selected for a special video shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square kicking off the New York City Buddy Walk at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. One of those selected was Lindsay Lane Christian Academy student Ezra Graydon.
“He is personality plus,” said Lindsay Lane Christian Academy’s Specialized Learning program Director Amy Frasier.
“Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society accepts thousands and thousands of photos from all 50 states of people with Down Syndrome to be chosen for the hour long video that they show in Times Square before their Buddy Walk,” Ezra’s mom Dallas Graydon said. “I have submitted Ezra’s picture three times before, and he was finally chosen. We are so excited that we will be traveling to New York City next weekend to see it live and attend their Buddy Walk.”
The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
The flagship Buddy Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in communities across the country, as well as select international locations. For more information about the New York City Buddy Walk on Sept. 9 or the National Buddy Walk Program please visit www.ndss.org.
