Lindsay Lane Christian Academy faculty and staff recently celebrated the school’s 2020 class by caravanning to each senior’s home. Caravan participants delivered seniors their cap and gown and brought a yard sign and balloons to the students. Lindsay Lane Christian Academy pastor Jon Thackston also prayed with each student.
“We cheered and celebrated each one in a special way,” said Myra Carter, of LLCA. “This is a great group of seniors and they have chosen to make the best of a difficult situation.”
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy will hold its graduation at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.