Eli's Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation recently made a donation to Children's of Alabama.
Kristie Williams of the local foundation met with Sharon Likos of Children's of Alabama to deliver the check.
Williams said in a Facebook post that in February she had prepared herself for an under-achieving year due to all the event cancellations, distractions and chaos of 2020.
“It was a tough year for most organizations that rely on fundraising,” Williams later told The News Courier.
“But, you guys really showed that it's not what we do or don't do that triggers generosity, it's the cause of childhood cancer and it's simply just who you are,” Williams said to those who donated to the foundation. “I was ecstatic to empty our coffers to the tune of $18,500 for work being done by Dr. Greg Friedman at Children's of Alabama.”
Williams said Likos updated her on the changes that are broadening the ability of neuro-oncology to participate in more research and help more childhood cancer victims.
“We are so thrilled about the innovative work being done right in our own backyard for pediatric brain cancer,” Williams said.
Williams is thankful to everyone for their support of childhood cancer research.
“The key to the cure is research, so thank you for recognizing the need,” she said in the post.
Williams told The News Courier the organization is more than pleased.
“It really speaks to the generosity of our supporters,” she said.
