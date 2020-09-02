The people of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Athens are celebrating a unique anniversary in 2020. This year marks 25 years of Pastor Juaken Dumas’ pastorate with the church. Though a celebration was scheduled in March, it was postponed due to the ongoing health crisis. Instead, the church held a celebratory service Sunday, Aug. 23.
The day was made special by congratulations and well wishes from multiple leaders, including letters of commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Limestone County Commission. The County Commission named Sunday, Aug. 23 “Dr. and Mrs. Pastor Juaken Dumas Day” in Limestone County.
During his 25 years at Mt. Pisgah, Pastor Dumas has embarked on numerous outreach ministries for the Limestone community. From preaching off the roof of the church in 1998 to hosting outdoor drive-in services during the COVID-19 shutdown, Pastor Dumas has shown his heart for bringing people together and telling them about the Lord.
Ministries of Mt. Pisgah include a bus program for bringing people to church who wouldn’t otherwise have a way, a youth ministry, nursery ministry and even a private school. Under Pastor Dumas’s leadership, the church has held dozens of campaigns over the years during which they’ve preached to thousands, sent Bibles and gospel tracts around the world, and provided assistance to local programs including Limestone County Churches Involved and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital clinic in Huntsville.
Pastor Dumas has been preaching a total of 45 years. His ministry started in evangelism but quickly moved into the pastorate when he took a small church in Illinois. After serving there for 20 years, he was called to Alabama, where he has served since.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church celebrated its 150th anniversary in September 2018. The church is located off Alabama 99, 4 miles outside the Athens city limits.
