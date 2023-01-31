Our local spotlight shines today on Jan Matthews, a lady we call our community cheerleader.
Students, friends, family, and community honored Jan this past weekend for her devotion to enhance Athens and Limestone County. She does this through her work with MTM Educational Enrichment, where she supports students who have an obstacle they must overcome in order to continue their education and/or training. The students receive scholarships, a banquet held in their honor, and Jan’s unwavering support through pep talks, a stern look if needed, and personal stories.
Throughout the year, Jan champions those with an Athens or Limestone County connection on her social media by sharing stories of their success.
Jan also promotes community involvement with her “Let’s Move Athens” event that includes a Walk for Your Cause segment and vendors who provide info on Fitness, Finance, Faith, and Family.
Thank you, Jan, for being one of our City’s Classic. Southern. Characters. We need more community cheerleaders like you stepping up and stepping out to make a difference.
