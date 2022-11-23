As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, local students at Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy express their gratitudes.

Gratitudes

Family, friends, safe homes, access to food, and more are all things these young students have expressed thanks for.

What are you thankful for this year?

The News Courier requested gratitudes from Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools, but did not receive a response by press time.

