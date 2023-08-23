Athens – The members of TOPS (Taking off pounds sensibly) AL #0615 Athens marked their one-year anniversary together as a weight-loss support chapter on Aug. 3, 2023. Weekly meetings are a key component of TOPS support. Visitors to a TOPS chapter are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge. Our meetings are held at the Athens City Activity Center located at 912 W. Pryor Street, Athens, AL on Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. We are so thankful to the director, Amy Golden, for giving our chapter a home.
“Our chapter is thrilled to celebrate this milestone, and we look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries to come! During our first year, our membership numbers grew from 29 to 56. Together we lost 703.6 pounds in our first year. We marked this occasion with a fun ‘Before and After Parade’ with members who lost 20 or more pounds since beginning their journey with TOPS. We’re going to continue committing ourselves to losing weight sensibly —together. Anyone who’s looking for weight-loss support is welcome to join our TOPS Family at AL #0615 Athens,” says Kimberly Harbin, chapter leader.
Members of TOPS AL #615 Athens named Kimberly Harbin as their chapter leader. She also serves 25 TOPS chapters in north Alabama as an area advocate. Other executive committee members were named including the weight recorder, Mellanie Barksdale; assistant weight recorder, Jeannine Lacasse; treasurer, Kay Gifford; secretary, April Peete; new member coach, Genoa Perry; co-leader, Darlene Lee; contest chair, Christy Taylor, and program chair, Janet Gibson. This executive committee is responsible for running the chapter meetings efficiently and maintaining accurate member records while inspiring and motivating members to reach and maintain their weight-loss goals through TOPS® educational programs and fun activities.
For more information about TOPS, please contact Kimberly Harbin, chapter Leader / North AL TOPS Area Advocate by email at kh2458@charter.net.
