Athens City Schools

Monday: Chili crispitos with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Chicken fajita nachos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, pintos, sugar cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; 

Thursday: Chicken bites, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal; and

Friday: No school. 

 

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Chicken tenders with sauce, mild or spicy chicken wings, green peas, creamed potatoes, fresh baked biscuit, fruit and milk choice;

Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, bologna and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, potato rounds, fruit and milk choice; 

Wednesday: Italian Day pasta bar (penne, rotini or elbow), sauce (Alfredo, meat or marinara), garden salad with dressing, buttered corn, garlic knot, fruit and milk choice;  

Thursday: Corn dog, deli ham and cheese sandwich, onion rings, fresh veggies with dip, dill pickle spear, baked cookie, fruit and milk choice, and 

Friday: Hot dog with toppings, manager's choice, baked Doritos chips, baked beans, fruit crisp, fruit and milk choice.

