Athens City Schools
Monday: Chili crispitos with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken fajita nachos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, pintos, sugar cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chicken bites, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: No school.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders with sauce, mild or spicy chicken wings, green peas, creamed potatoes, fresh baked biscuit, fruit and milk choice;
Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, bologna and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, potato rounds, fruit and milk choice;
Wednesday: Italian Day pasta bar (penne, rotini or elbow), sauce (Alfredo, meat or marinara), garden salad with dressing, buttered corn, garlic knot, fruit and milk choice;
Thursday: Corn dog, deli ham and cheese sandwich, onion rings, fresh veggies with dip, dill pickle spear, baked cookie, fruit and milk choice, and
Friday: Hot dog with toppings, manager's choice, baked Doritos chips, baked beans, fruit crisp, fruit and milk choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.