Athens City Schools
Monday: Breakfast for lunch: scrambled eggs, ham or sausage biscuit, hash browns, tomato slices, fruit, cookie or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad with Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, breadstick, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Roasted turkey with gravy or breaded steak sandwich, creamed potatoes, seasoned green beans, oven roll, fruit, and milk choice;
Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich or hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato wedges, baby carrots with dip, baked cookie, fruit, and milk choice;
Wednesday: Mexican Fiesta Bar: taco seasoned meat (beef or chicken), lettuce, tomato, peppers, Mexican corn, tortilla chips or soft tortilla wrap, pinto beans, queso sauce or plain cheese sauce, fruit, and milk choice;
Thursday: Lasagna roll with cheese or Hot Pocket pizza, corn nuggets, cheese cup, cucumber slices with dip, garlic breadstick, pudding cup, fruit, and milk choice; and
Friday: Manager’s choice or pizza bar, oven fries, baby carrots with dip, dill spear, cinnamon roll, fruit, and milk choice.
