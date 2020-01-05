Athens City Schools
Monday: No school;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken stew with grilled-cheese sandwich carrots with dip, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Spaghetti with breadstick, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Chicken wings with fries, roll, celery or carrots with dip, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Country steak with gravy or beef nuggets with green peas, creamed potatoes, fresh baked roll, fruit and milk;
Tuesday: Crispitoes with cheese sauce or Hot Pocket pizza with pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, stir-fry peppers and onions, fruit and milk;
Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch with sausage link or chicken patty with scrambled eggs, buttered grits, hot biscuit stick and gravy, fruit and milk;
Thursday: Cheeseburger or hamburger with potato wedges, baked beans, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, fruit and milk; and
Friday: Pizza bar or chef salad with garden salad with dressing, baked apples, cookie, fruit and milk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.