Athens City Schools
Monday: Chili crispitos with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, salad, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Taco salad, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Friday: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, dill, french fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders or chicken wings, creamed potatoes, green peas, biscuit, mandarin oranges and milk choice;
Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich or deli ham and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, ice cream cup, peach slices and milk choice;
Wednesday: Half day for students — Grab & Go lunch;
Thursday: Cheeseburger or hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, dill slices, potato chips, onion slices, pudding cup, mandarin oranges and milk choice;
Friday: Fish sandwich or garden salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, red and green grapes, and milk choice.
