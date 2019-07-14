Singer-songwriter Matt Prater will be the featured performer at the next installment of the Summer Concert Series, presented by the Athens-Limestone Tourism Association.
He will appear from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, on the Limestone County Courthouse Square.
A press release from the Tourism Association described Prater's music as “a great blend of traditional country music, honky tonk sounds and soulful storytelling.” The release said his influences include folk and roots music and his music is relevant to all generations.
Tourism Director Teresa Todd said her favorite song of Prater's is called “The Barber,” written about a barber in Athens. A video for the song features scenes from downtown Athens.
“My mom's beauty shop was adjacent to a barbershop, (and) I remember visiting the barber and it was just like Prater's song,” Todd said.
Prater performs at several places across the South, including the Blue Bird Cafe and Nashville Palace, both in Nashville, Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia and venues in Orange Beach.
