Registration is open for the County for a Cure Relay for Life Team’s Mud Volleyball Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31 in Athens.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the American Cancer Society.
The winner of the tournament will take home the Golden Pig Trophy. They'll also win prize money.
Teams can register online at www.active.com or the Limestone County Commission Office, 310 W. Washington St. Registration for the tournament will end July 12. Teams registered by June 25 will receive a free T-shirt. The cost per player is $20.
All teams must have a minimum of eight players with two females in the playing court during play.
“After the COVID-19 pandemic halted play last year, we are excited to bring back this annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society,” County for a Cure team captain Tammy Waddell said in the press release. “I encourage everyone to get signed up early and let's raise money for a great cause.”
Morrell Engineering is the premier sponsor of the County for a Cure tournament this year. Local businesses can purchase net and T-shirt sponsorships to support the fundraiser. If interested, businesses can contact team captain Michelle Williamson at michelle.williamson@limestonecounty-al.gov for more information.
