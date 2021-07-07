Those who plan to participate in the filthiest fundraiser in Limestone County should act soon as registration for the annual mud volleyball tournament ends Monday, July 12. The tournament, hosted by the County for a Cure Relay for Life team, is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31 in Athens.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the American Cancer Society.
The winner of the tournament will take home the Golden Pig Trophy. They’ll also win prize money.
Teams can register online at www.active.com or the Limestone County Commission office, 310 W. Washington St. The cost per player is $20.
All teams must have a minimum of eight players, with two females in the playing court during play.
“This tournament was greatly missed last year,” County for a Cure team captain Michelle Williamson said. “We are looking forward to getting back in the mud with everyone and raising money for this great cause.”
Contact Williamson at michelle.williamson@limestonecounty-al.gov for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.