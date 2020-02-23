The Decoys, a band made up of some of Muscle Shoals’ music legends, will be in concert 7 p.m. March 12 as part of The Athena Concert Series.
Many say The Decoys are responsible for practically half the acts inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Members of this group performed with music greats such as Aretha Franklin, Bob Seger, Rod Stewart, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, Hank Williams Jr. and Percy Sledge.
The Decoys are a powerhouse rhythm and blues band featuring five of the most seasoned musicians anywhere.
David Hood, bass guitarist, was a member of the world-famous Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section and has played on a list of albums that reads like a “who’s who” of the music industry, including Aretha Franklin, Bob Seger and Rod Stewart.
Guitarist Kelvin Holly has long been recognized as one of the South’s premier guitarists. He played and recorded with artists such as Little Richard, Gregg Allman, The Amazing Rhythm Aces and Bobby Blue Bland.
N. C. Thurman provides keyboard, harmonica, guitar, melodica and vocals. He has recorded with greats such as Percy Sledge, Gregg Allman, Hank Williams Jr. and many more.
Mike Dillon completes the band with timing and showmanship on the drums. He played with Grinders Switch and joined Dickey Betts for two years. He was an original member of the band Clutch and was a member of the country-pop group the Shooters.
Will McFarlane spent six years playing guitar with Bonnie Raitt, from 1974 to 1980. McFarlane left Raitt to move to Muscle Shoals, playing on records for Bobby Blue Bland, Little Milton, Etta James and Johnnie Taylor as part of the famed Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section. He was recently inducted into the Musician’s Hall of Fame in Nashville as a friend of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (The Swampers).
The Decoys was formed 14 years ago by veteran record producer, Johnny Sandlin (The Allman Brothers, Delbert McClinton, Widespread Panic). The band has grown to gain wide respect and recognition. They performed at City Stages in Birmingham, Big Spring Jam in Huntsville and the Chunky Blues Festival in Mississippi.
The band was featured at the grand opening of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and shortly after toured Europe and the Mediterranean. They appeared in concert with the likes of B.B. King, Delbert McClinton, Bo Diddley and the Allman Brothers. Each member of the band records, writes and plays independently, but all remain loyal to The Decoys out of desire to play quality music with people they respect and admire.
Joining The Decoys for the concert will be members of the Muscle Shoals Horns.
As a working horn section, the Muscle Shoals Horns — Harrison Calloway, Ronnie Eades, Harvey Thompson and Charles Rose — have played on countless hit records and toured with some of the biggest names in the business.
They were inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2016. The list of artists the Horns have worked with is long and full of familiar songs. On the list are Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, James Brown, B.B. King, Bob Seger, Elton John, John Lennon, Jimmy Buffett, Mavis Staples, Boz Scaggs, Clarence Carter, Waylon Jennings, the Temptations and Wilson Pickett.
Among the hits they were a part of are Mel and Tim’s “Starting All Over Again,” Delbert McClinton’s “Giving It Up For Your Love” and the Oak Ridge Boys’ “Elvira” and “Bobbie Sue.” In 1974, they toured with Elton John.
Carla Russell will also be joining the band for this event. Carla is a well-known singer in the Muscle Shoals recording industry and the live music scene in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.
In addition to Kozmic Mama, Russell performs with The Muscle Shoals All Star Band. She has performed with an array of internationally known artists and at many prestigious events including The Alabama Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony. She backed up artists such as Shania Twain, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Etta James, Willie Nelson, Clint Black, Loretta Lynn and Dusty Springfield.
The old school blues-rock outfit will play 7 p.m. March 12 in the Performing Arts Center of Athens High School. Visit www.acsf.acs-k12.org/apas to purchase tickets with prices ranging from $20 to $30. Student tickets available for $10.
