Watch, listen and enjoy some of America's favorite hits performed Saturday, Jan. 30, live from Nashville, by the award-winning songwriters who wrote them.
Music lovers are invited to sit back, relax, watch their big screen, sing along and hear the stories behind the songs they know and love — all while helping to support the United Way of Athens-Limestone County.
The show, which features Scotty Emerick, Jeff Hyde and Clint Daniels, is set to begin at 6 p.m. The singer-songwriters have written hits for Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, George Strait, Keith Urban, Montgomery Gentry, Brooks & Dunn, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney and Billy Currington, among others.
The live show will last approximately two hours and will include time at the end for the singer-songwriters to answer questions submitted by viewers. The show will be hosted by Storme Warren, best known as the host of "The Storme Warren Morning Show" on SiriusXM's channel The Highway.
"This concert is an opportunity to hear some great music from phenomenal songwriters who
have impacted our lives with their songs. It is also a chance to help people in need, focusing on
work that provides financial stability, health and education,” said Kaye McFarlen, executive
director of United Way of Athens-Limestone County. “Half of the proceeds from this concert will be going to United Way of Athens-Limestone County to help meet the needs of those who are struggling in our community.”
McFarlen said the hope is for the show to provide participants with a mental break from everything going on in the world right now, plus a focus on the words and lyrics which reflect the ties that bind us together.
“We are grateful for the financial support that you are providing us by buying a ticket,” she said. “Thank you in advance for your help, and we hope you enjoy the show.”
Tickets for the pay-per-view show are $25. Visit https://TheAmericanSongwriters.com to purchase tickets and view the show.
