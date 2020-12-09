Jerry Newby Discussion Meet

Limestone County's Jerry Allen Newby won the Young Farmers Discussion Meet. The finals of the contest were held Dec. 6 during the Alabama Farmers Federation's annual meeting in Montgomery. Newby received an ATV from First South Farm Credit. He is pictured with Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell and First South’s Mike Pigg.

 Courtesy photo

