In this Friday, March 13, 2020 photo, Paul Buescher poses by his ham radio, in Northfield Center Township, Ohio. Buescher is one of 32 members of a group in northeastern Ohio that shares a farm packed with enough canned and dehydrated food and water to last for years. For those in the often-mocked "prepper" community, this is quickly becoming their "I told you so" moment, as panic buying has cleared store shelves across the U.S. amid growing fears that the new coronavirus will force many Americans to self-quarantine for weeks in their homes.