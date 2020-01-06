It’s that time of year again — time to make some good-intentioned resolutions.
It seems most resolutions involve stopping something. Folks put their minds into gear to stop eating bad, stop smoking, stop drinking, basically, stop bad habits or behaviors.
While that is a good way to go, it’s kind of a “glass half-empty” look toward the new year.
I prefer resolutions that involve starting something. For instance, I want to start reading more. My book club will appreciate that, since there have been a few times that I didn’t get done with the book, or start it for that matter. I also want to learn a new skill and decided to try my hand at woodworking.
I think one of the best positive moves a person can make is to give back to their community. Not only is it good for our neighborhoods, schools and churches, but it also feels good. The Master Gardeners are an all-volunteer group that, after training, give their time and share their horticultural knowledge in the form of volunteer hours to projects that benefit the community.
A hallmark of local Master Gardener Associations is community beautification. Members of the Limestone County Master Gardeners maintain several spaces in the community. Some of their projects include planting and maintaining the Post Office urns and flower beds around Athens Visitor Center, Limestone Manor and Owens Senior Center.
The LCMG assisted Julian Newman Elementary School with the upgrade and improvement of the school’s outdoor classroom. It includes a pollinator garden, sensory garden, butterfly garden and woodland and wildflower area. There are also blueberry bushes and native shrubs. The centerpiece of the outdoor classroom is a lovely pond so students can observe aquatic life.
The LCMG maintain two vegetable gardens during the summer growing season. The “keyhole gardens” on the grounds of the Limestone Farmers Market serve as a demonstration garden for the public. The food harvested from this garden is donated to Limestone County Churches Involved for distribution to families in need. The other is a large vegetable garden on the property of a Master Gardeners member, also for the purpose of food distribution by LCCI.
The Greenhouse Project is a joint venture with Athens City Schools to establish a community horticultural center. The LCMG are currently in the process of repairing the greenhouse to put it back into operation, not only as a working greenhouse but also as a learning center providing workshops and hands-on learning experiences for students and members of the community.
Ask-a-Master-Gardener tables are staffed at the Athens-Limestone Public Library every Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at the Farmers Market every Saturday. The Athens Saturday Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon from June through August. The Ask-a-Master-Gardener tables are also available at the Home and Garden Show, Earth Day and Hospice Chili Challenge.
One of my favorite activities put on by the LCMG is “Getting Dirty at the Library.” The educational programs, held monthly from 11 a.m. to noon at Athens-Limestone Public Library, provide home horticultural information to the community. A variety of topics are presented by gardening professionals and LCMG. These presentations are free, and no registration is required. Programs planned for 2020 are as follows:
• Feb. 11: Are you “FIT” for Gardening?;
• March 10: Wetland Ecosystems;
• April 14: The Benefits of Earthworms;
• May 12: Culinary & Medicinal Uses of Herbs;
• June 9: Managing Invasive Plants;
• July 14: Pruning: Why, When & How;
• Aug. 11: Seed Saving & Seed Swap;
• Sept. 8: Preparing a Fall Garden;
• Oct. 13: Native Azaleas; and
• Nov. 10: Hummingbirds.
There is a lot of good going on with this organization, and I am a proud member. The Spring Tri-County Master Gardener course is set to begin Jan. 30. Classes are held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays and run for 13 weeks through April 30. Graduates receive their diploma after completing the course and 50 hours of volunteer service.
The cost of the course is $150, which covers an 18-chapter volunteer training handbook. Visit www.mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org/join for additional information and to download the application. Preregistration ends Jan. 23.
These courses and projects are interesting, fun and provide a unique opportunity to meet some pretty great people while contributing to the success of your community. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
