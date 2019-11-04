Who’s ready for a little science lesson? Don’t stop reading; I'm kidding, sort of.
I have been taking notice to a lot of great fall color this year. Last year the trees around my property didn’t really give a good autumn show. This year, however, the dogwoods leaves are a stunning purplish color with spatters of brilliant red.
Not to be outdone, the Japanese flowering cherry has bright yellow, bronze and orange foliage that is simply beautiful.
So, why do leaves change color in fall? The answer is pretty simple. Plants take in sunlight, carbon dioxide and water. In exchange, they turn these elements into oxygen for us to breath and glucose as food for energy to them to grow. Chlorophyll in the plant absorbs a spectrum of light that produces the green color in the leaves. That is photosynthesis in a nutshell.
During the winter months, there is less light and water for photosynthesis to occur. Green is not the only color in the spectrum of light that is absorbed, it is just the most prominent. As the green fades, the yellows and oranges become more evident.
The red and purples produced in the leaves are a different story. The red hues come from pigments called anthocyanins. As daylight hours decrease, the tree produces a separation layer of cells at the base of the leaves to seal them off from the tree. For the same reason we remove dead or damaged leaves from plants so that no energy or resources go into trying to keep them alive, the tree seals off the leaves and then drops them.
The tree makes an effort to pull all of the glucose and nutrients from the leaves before they are completely sealed off to help them survive through the winter. In years where there is more sunlight, an abundance of anthocyanins is produced to shield the leaves from the sunlight until the tree can pull all the nutrients from them.
There you have it. See that wasn’t so bad.
If you're looking to add some striking interest to the landscape with some trees that normally produce fantastic fall color, you might want to look into one of these.
The Black Tupelo (Nyssa sylvatica) is one of the most consistent native trees for fall color. It is also known as a black gum, sour gum and Pepperidge tree. It is a large tree reaching heights of 30-50 feet and a canopy spread of 20-30 feet at maturity. The bark on older trees is said to resemble alligator hide, adding textural interest. In summer it has dark green leaves with a glossy appearance. In fall, this stunner displays various shades of yellow, orange, bright red and purple.
The Sugar Maple is another native tree to the southeast, showing out with branches that seem to weave through tufts of leaves that turn from yellow to orange to bright red. It is a slow grower, but when planting take into consideration that at maturity they can reach a height of 80 feet.
The Chinese pistache (Pistachia chinensis) starts out as a gawky youngster, but grows into a striking tree. The leaves have 10-16 leaflets on each side of a center axis, that become vibrant orange and red in fall. If both male and female pistache are present, the female will produce almost unnoticeable green flowers in summer that develop into clumps of bright red berries in fall that turn bluish-purple in winter.
They are a full sun tree that tolerates most soils as long as it is has good drainage.
Apple serviceberry flowers white in spring with blue-green leaves that turn orange-red in fall with edible purplish-black berries. Jams and jellies can be made from the fruit if you can get them before the birds. It is a fast-growing, smaller tree that reaches heights of 20 to 25 feet and prefers partial to full sun.
I could go on and on — beech, birch, maples, oaks, gingko and even crepe myrtles have great fall foliage.
There are so many trees with fabulous fall color it’s hard to choose. Whichever one it is, now you know the science behind the scenic sight of changing leaves. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners Association, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. For more information on the LCMGA, visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone.
