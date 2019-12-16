Last week, I went fishing in Ocala, Florida. I fished from the shore, from a boat and stood in waders, waist-deep.
I tossed various lures and baits in hopes of reeling in an impressive catch, all while keeping an eye out for alligators and snakes. I got shut out. No fish, but no gators or snakes, either.
After three days, I decided to leave the fishing poles behind and check out Silver Springs State Park. Instead of bass, I was now fishing for a glimpse of a monkey. A park volunteer told us that while filming the movie Tarzan, a few monkeys escaped and made the park their home. There are said to be more than 200 in and around the area. Again, I was shut out. No monkeys.
I did, however, have a wonderful stroll, taking in the beautiful and unique landscape, which is a mix of pines, palms and Southern hardwoods. Among the things that caught my eye were the giant live oaks that were dripping with Spanish moss. They seemed to be right out of a fairy tale.
I was curious to know what Spanish moss is and how it gets into the trees. Turns out, Spanish moss isn’t moss at all. It is actually part of the bromeliad family, related to pineapples and succulents, instead of moss.
It isn’t Spanish, either, being native to the tropical environments of Mexico, the Southern United States, and South and Central America. It was given its name by French explorers who thought it looked like the Spanish conquistadors’ beards. The original nickname, “Spanish beard,” was eventually changed to Spanish moss.
It is an epiphyte, also called air plant, that gets all its nutrients from the air, rain and airborne dust. The plant traps ample water in the scales of its surface, where it is stored until needed. They do not cause any damage to the host plant, only using it for support.
The small flowers that sprout on Spanish moss produce seed pods. The pods eventually split, and the seeds inside the pod travel through the air until they land on a tree branch or other fitting place to grow. Spanish moss, however, is more likely to propagate by pieces of the moss being carried by wind or birds that are deposited onto a surface where it can grow.
Spanish moss can be grown outdoors in Hardiness Zones 7 through 11; however, they cannot tolerate freezing temperatures. They can also be grown indoors but will require ample humidity.
Spanish moss prefers bright but indirect light and good air circulation. It usually appears gray until watered, then turns green. If exposed to too much direct light, it will turn black and die.
To water, used distilled water, purified water or rainwater. Avoid using chlorinated water. Spanish moss can be watered when the leaves become dry; however, overwatering can be detrimental to the plant’s health. You can water the plant by misting or dunking it in water. It does not require fertilizer.
If you harvest Spanish moss from a tree, beware it may be home to a few creatures such as chiggers, bats, rat snakes and spiders. Wear long sleeves and gloves when taking cuttings.
To clean, place harvested moss in a large pot or container and cover with hot water mixed with a small amount of dish detergent. Rub the moss against itself to clean. Remove from the soapy water and rinse the moss before hanging it to dry. Pull moss apart before hanging so the center of the moss dries as well. Check thoroughly for pests before bringing it into your home.
Wherever you decide to hang the moss, make sure not to hang it on thin or weak branches, or other surfaces that cannot support the weight of the growing moss.
Spanish moss can be used in flower arrangements or other crafts and makes excellent mulch for the garden. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
