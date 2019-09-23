I have a thing for trees. I love them, and I always have. We had huge trees lining the street where I grew up, and I could climb one just as fast as any boy on the block. I came home on more than one occasion, sticky from opening maple tree pods and sticking them to the bridge of my nose. Don’t ask me why we did that, but we all did it, so it’s okay.
Unfortunately, every magnificent tree on that street and many of the surrounding streets are gone. A combination of being planted in openings in the sidewalk too small to house the tree, and being awkwardly pruned to keep them off the power lines they were planted under, led to their demise. Some were replaced with more suitable trees, but not nearly to level they once were.
When I move into my current home, there were a few trees on the property. I have added three more and a good number of large shrubs. I will be adding another two trees this year; three if I can talk the better half into it, since he does the digging.
There are distinct advantages to having trees and shrubs. Beside the aesthetic traits they provide, landscaping increases property value. They help to clean the air, produce oxygen, provide wildlife habitat and reduce air and ground temperatures by providing shade, which lowers energy costs.
Fall is the time for trees to be planted. They can focus their energy on establishing roots during this time, instead of on producing new growth. There are a few guidelines to follow when planting a new tree to ensure its success.
First, choose the right tree for the intended purpose. Evergreen trees provide year-round greenery and make good screens, whereas hardwood trees provide good fall color and provide much needed shade.
Some trees exhibit interesting branching habits or unique foliage and blooms, lending ornamental interest to the garden.
It is extremely important to choose a location that matches the growing conditions that the tree requires. The plant’s mature size should be taken into consideration. Leave enough space around the tree for its canopy to expand to its full size without growing into or over the roof or into powerlines.
Before digging, contact your local utility company to mark where lines are buried on your property. Athens Utilities can be reached by dialing 811.
Dig the plant hole three times the width, but just as deep as the root ball of the tree being planted. Many new trees fail because they are planted too deep. Once the hole is dug, loosen the dirt at the bottom of the hole with your shovel. This will make it easier for the roots to spread.
Loosen the root system and spread out laterally in the hole. Circling roots can develop when trees are grown in containers, causing the roots to ring around the outside of the root ball. These should be removed, as they will eventually cause girdling of the tree trunk.
If your tree is balled, remove the top one-third of the burlap from the root ball before planting. If it is balled in a synthetic material, remove as much as possible before planting. The tree is at the correct depth when the topmost root is just under the soil surface.
When the tree is first planted, add water slowly every day or two at a rate of about two gallons per inch of trunk diameter. After a few weeks, decrease the frequency but increase the volume and expand it to a wider area to encourage wide-spreading roots.
Finally, apply about 3 inches of mulch around the base of your tree, but avoid direct contact with the trunk. This helps the soil retain moisture, protect the roots from frost and sets a clear boundary around your tree and its roots, protecting them from lawn mower damage.
Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.”
Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. For more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners, visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.