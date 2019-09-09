Ah, September. Temperatures are still set to broil, but hints of cooler weather pop in occasionally, giving us a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel of summer.
I always like to use the beginning of this month to take a good look at the flower beds. One needs some type of border plant, another needs some height and color added to the mix, and a few perennials in need of dividing.
Being one who frequents multiple gardening sites and having placed a few online orders for seeds and plants, I get a steady stream of gardening catalogs. I have always been a fan of catalogs.
I remember when the Sears catalog would arrive around the holidays. Even at a young age, I loved leafing through the pages, looking at the clothes and toys. Catalogs also give you a neat little description about what’s in the picture.
Gardening catalogs are no different. Bright pictures of plants and trees in full bloom fill the pages, and the descriptions give particulars about the plant, like the hardiness zone, sun and shade requirements, and the size and shape of the plant. Catalogs allow you to look at options without having to walk endlessly around the nursery trying to find the tag to see what the small, unflowering plant in front of you will eventually look like and where you should plant it.
Whether ordering on line or walking into a local nursery armed with a list of plants you would like to purchase, now is the time to get perennials in the ground. But first, a plan.
This may seem a little sophomoric, but when starting a new flower bed, I cut the pictures of the plants I want to use out of the catalog, just to see what they will, sort of, look like together. I take into consideration the height, width and color of each plant and arrange them as they would appear in the garden. Not everyone likes arts and crafts, so luckily the Alabama Cooperative Extension System office, along with Alabama A&M and Auburn universities, offers this list of planning steps:
• Develop a site plan by measuring the area and drawing it to scale on graph paper;
• Develop a list of perennials that will grow well in the site;
• Determine the flower color and mature height and spread of each plant;
• Develop a table or chart listing the bloom time and length for each perennial;
• Fit plants to a plan based on the information above;
• For a bed, locate taller plants in the center, moving to shorter plants at the margin of the bed;
• For a border, locate tall plants in the back and short plants in the front, depending on the direction from which the plants will be viewed;
• Plant perennials in groups of three, five or seven;
• Draw plants to scale onto the site plan, keeping in mind what the plants mature size will be; and
• Make a plant material list for purchasing plants.
In order to successfully grow thriving perennials, soil preparation is key. Ideally, flower beds should be prepared in the summer, before fall planting. Here in North Alabama, the ideal time to plant perennials is September, at least six weeks before hard-freezing weather.
Early spring, just after killing frosts have passed, is considered a good time to plant perennials.
Larger plants that have been seeded or propagated the previous fall and overwintered will bloom the first season. However, smaller perennials available during April and May may not flower until the following year.
Soil preparation
Soils amended with organic matter are easier to plant and manage. After removing surface vegetation, such as grass, add about 4 to 6 inches of organic matter into the soil to improve drainage and loosen soil compaction.
A soil pH of 5.5 to 6.5 is recommended. Using a spade or tiller, and based on soil-test results, incorporate fertilizer and lime, along with the organic matter, into the soil to a depth of 8 to 12 inches. Till as deeply as possible, first in one direction and then in the cross direction, removing rocks and roots as necessary.
If plants are slightly rootbound at planting time, loosed the roots around the bottom and sides of the root ball and spread them out in the bottom of the planting hole. More rootbound plants may be difficult to remove from the pot. It may help to submerge the pot in water for a few minutes before squeezing the pot sides to loosen or before cutting the pot away from the root ball.
The crown of the plant should be level or slightly above ground level. After placing the plant, cover and firm the soil lightly around it. Water thoroughly. Perennials will need adequate water while establishing. Many perennials are drought tolerant once established, but that is on a plant-by-plant basis. It is best to add plants with like watering needs together.
Weeds, as always, are the enemy. A good layer of mulch will not only keep weeds down, but also help soil retain moisture and temperature.
Next week’s topic will be care and maintenance and dividing perennials. Until then, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. For more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners, visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone.
