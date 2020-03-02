The garden landscape has changed quite a bit over the last 100 years, with different trends taking root. A hundred years ago, having a lush garden was a sign of wealth. Unfortunately, the Depression had even the wealthiest letting gardens go to seed. The 1940s brought back gardening in the form of Victory gardens, and the ‘50s and ‘60s had people trading in their front-porch views for backyard barbecues and lawn games.
From the ‘70s until present, the backyard garden has evolved into an entertainment area, with pools, grilling stations, gazebos, fireplaces, herb and vegetables gardens all transforming the garden into another room of the home.
Although the use of the areas may have changed over the past 100 years, many of the plants remain staples in the Southern garden. Magnificent oaks, sweet smelling magnolias, camellias, hydrangeas, crepe myrtles and climbing roses, among others, have graced our gardens for generations.
How we mow, grow, feed and weed has come a really long way in the past 100 years. In the 1920s, pesticides were expensive, ineffective and hazardous. A lot of testing and years later, we can safely use many fertilizers, insecticides and other control products for greener lawns and fewer pests and weeds.
As much as gardens seem to trend in certain ways, the one thing you can depend on is every one of them will be different. They may follow the basic flow or standards of a certain style, but ultimately how a garden is planted is as unique as the individual who planted it.
Plants that are here now and were here 100 years ago, in a manner of speaking, are heirloom plants. There is some debate over how old a specific variety needs to be to be consider an heirloom plant. Opinions range from 100 years to before the end of WWII (1945), and some maintain it is considered heirloom after 50 years.
We have European heirloom varieties of vegetables here in the United States that came from immigrants moving to this country who brought seeds to start their gardens. This is why you will see heirloom tomatoes from Italy, Germany, France and other distant places.
We see more heirloom varieties being used in the culinary world. The basic red or green tomato is being replaced in recipes by varieties in a new array of colors. From bright to deep purples, orange, yellow and a combination of each, heirloom and hybrid tomatoes bring unique character to inspired dishes.
As culinary interest became more global and was welcomed into every living room in the country, seeing these unique ingredients caused a surge in growth and consumer interest. Microgreens, heirloom vegetables and organic gardening are trending now in the garden.
Although we now seem to spend more time in backyards than front, curb appeal is still an important factor in the value of a home. Development of subdivisions showed a repeated use of the same shrubbery around the newly established homes. As these homes age, trees and shrubs surrounding the homes start to outgrow their area, in some cases. This has homeowners dramatically changing the landscape with the removal of the plants.
When it is time to replace shrubs or update street-facing garden areas, there has been a rising trend of replanting with native plants, which will reduce maintenance and watering needs. Planting a four-season garden, which will have something in bloom continuously throughout the year, is also an option that gardeners are trending toward for extra curb appeal.
One of the best trends happening now, though, is the increasing interest in our environment. More households are conserving water, looking for natural combatants against pests and disease, and planting for bees, birds and other wildlife to help them survive. Here’s to the future. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.