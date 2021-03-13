I try not to play favorites, but spring has to be my favorite time of year. I appreciate fall football, summer at the beach and big wooly sweaters; but there is something about the emergence of life in spring that does my soul good. The days are getting longer and warmer, and the bland hues of winter are fading away as early bloomers start to peek their sleepy heads out from their underground beds.
When I start to see the green shoots of daffodils and tulips, I know spring is just around the corner. Gazing around the garden in enthusiastic delight, I am shaken from my romantic fog as I see a plethora of garden chores that are also a sign that spring is here.
A few garden chores, when accomplished early in the season, will put you ahead of the game and have you properly prepared for the growing season. It seems every gardener has a priority list when it comes to opening up the garden. I am more focused on all things that grow. My husband – all things that mow.
This week, we’ll cover all things that grow.
If you are planning on starting a vegetable garden in the ground, it is highly recommended to test your soil. Samples are analyzed for pH, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and calcium. Depending on what you plan to grow, the results will give you lime and fertilizer recommendations.
Free boxes for soil samples are available at the Limestone County Alabama Extension Office, located at 1109 W. Market St., Athens. The cost of the sample evaluation, which is mailed to Auburn University, is $7 plus postage.
I leave a good deal of perennials standing through winter. Some provide seed head and berries for birds to eat, and others a nesting place or shelter. Some gardeners like a tidy garden and will cut back perennials in late fall. Pruning in early spring, however, not only benefits wildlife but also the plant by reducing winter damage.
Evergreen plants retain their leaves during the winter months. Spring is a good time to trim back tattered foliage and encourage new growth. Crepe Myrtle and other late-blooming trees, like those that bloom in June, July and August, are best pruned in late winter or early spring while the tree is in dormancy. Spring blooming trees, such as dogwood and redbuds, set their buds the previous fall. Pruning these trees before they bloom in spring would mean losing the season’s flowers.
Successful weed control starts with a proactive approach in early spring. Pull back winter mulch to expose early weeds. Smaller, unestablished weeds are easy to pull now. While you have the area cleared out, it is also a good time to divide plants, re-lay landscaping fabric and cover with fresh mulch.
Although you may not be putting plants in the ground yet, trellises can be added to areas where climbing plants will eventually grow. Since spring is a rainy time, wet soil makes it easier to push trellises, cages and other supports into the ground.
If you plan on sewing seeds directly into the garden, it is the ideal time to purchase seed. This is especially true if you are ordering seed from catalogs or online, since you will need to factor in delivery times. Soil can be tilled to ready areas for planting, and you can also make any recommended soil amendments based on soil test results.
Finally, take an inventory of garden items that need to be replenished or replaced, such as mulch, soil, fertilizers, stakes, tools and the ever-important gloves. Make a list of desired plants to fill garden and vegetable beds, containers and hanging baskets.
The Limestone County Master Gardeners are gearing up for their annual Spring Plant Sale. The greenhouse behind Athens Middle School is filling up with a large variety of trees, shrubs, vegetables, houseplants and flowers. Early shoppers can purchase presale inventory by visiting the greenhouse on Thursdays between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Additional hours, the ability to shop by appointment and the plant sale date will be announced shortly.
Stop by to see the master gardeners and stock up on the plants that will fill your perfectly prepared garden. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
