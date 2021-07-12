The history of thyme — or the lack thereof — tells stories of fairies and knights, love potions and healing oils. The Greeks saw it as an emblem of bravery, and often, ladies would present their chosen knight with a scarf embroidered with a spray of thyme. Folklore tales claim the manger of Jesus was laid with thyme. Today, thyme is not as frequently used to attract fairies as it is to add aromatic flavors to foods, but their tiny blossoms are attractive to bees and butterflies.
Like most herbs, thyme does best in full sun and well-drained soil. It is drought-tolerant and propagates easily from cuttings and divided root sections. The plant produces small purple flowers, and although you can pinch the flowers off to encourage the plant to produce more leaves, the flavor of thyme is not compromised by allowing the plant to bloom.
Thyme is generally known for its culinary properties; however, it also makes for a wonderful ground cover, and when tucked between plants along a walkway, it will release its aroma when brushed.
Thyme is a perennial plant in zones 5–9; however, lemon thyme is only hardy in zones 7–9. We are Hardiness Zone 7, so each can be grown here. Lemon thyme grows more upright and can be used in teas and in dishes that need a lemon pop, such as seafood, chicken and savory sweets. Thyme leaves can be easily dried or frozen.
Drying thyme
Rinse and pat dry between two kitchen towels. Bundle sprigs together securely at the cut end. Hang upside down in a warm, dry place until leaves become brittle, about two weeks. Over parchment or wax paper, untie the bundles and crumble off the dried leaves. Pick through to remove any stems. Store in an airtight container.
To freeze
Rinse and pat dry between two kitchen towels. Strip leaves off the stems and place about 2 teaspoons of the leaves in each compartment of an ice cube tray. Top off with water and freeze. Once frozen, remove ice cubes and store in an airtight freezer bag. Ice cubes can be added directly to soups and sauces.
If using in dressings or other dishes that do not require water, place the cube in a glass of room temperature water until melted, then strain through a sieve.
The following is a Mediterranean-inspired grilled chicken that gets a beautifully browned skin and cooks evenly due to butterflying the whole chicken before grilling. To punch up the citrus level of the dish, substitute all or part of the thyme with lemon thyme.
Until next week, happy gardening.
Butterflied Grilled Chicken with Lemon, Thyme and Garlic
Ingredients
Marinade
• 1/2 cup canola oil
• 2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic
• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme leaves
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• Juice of 1/2 lemon
• 1 tablespoon chopped onion
• Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
For dressing
• 1/4 cup canola oil
• Juice of 1/2 lemon
• 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme leaves
• 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• 1 teaspoon finely chopped onion
• 1 (3-pound) whole chicken, butterflied
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Whisk together the marinade ingredients in a large baking dish. Butterfly chicken and place in baking dish; toss to coat. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours and up to 8 hours, flipping halfway through.
Preheat grill to medium. On a charcoal grill, heat briquette to one side of the grill, leaving the other side free of charcoal for use for indirect heat.
Remove the chicken from the marinade, and season both sides with salt and pepper. Place the chicken on the grill — skin side down — directly over coals, and slowly grill until the fat renders and the skin becomes golden brown and crisp, about 15 minutes.
Turn chicken over, and grill over coals for 5 minutes until it gets a good char on the underside of the chicken, then move it to the indirect heat side of the grill. Close the cover, and continue to grill until cooked through, about 20 minutes. Juices should run clear when pierced, and the internal temperature should be 175–180 degrees.
Remove from grill, loosely tent with foil and let rest for 10 minutes before cutting.
Whisk together dressing ingredients. Cut chicken into serving pieces and sprinkle dressing over cut chicken.
To butterfly chicken
With a sharp knife or chicken shears, remove the backbone from the chicken by cutting down either side of the bone from the tail to neck. Flip over, so the breast side is up, and push down on the breast to crack so that it lays flat. This allows the chicken to cook more evenly and get a nice uniform brown color without drying out the chicken.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
