At this point in early summer, if you have planted a vegetable garden, you are beginning to harvest. For many, spring planted vegetables for summer harvest is the only time that planting is done, and for a few vegetables, that is the only time for planting.
Here in North Alabama, it is not recommended to plant beans, cabbage, carrots, corn, eggplant, potatoes, pumpkins, southern peas, winter squash, tomatoes, or watermelon in the fall season.
Last week, I mentioned cauliflower as being the first vegetable to be planted, starting July 15 for fall harvest, but come August 1 there is a large list of vegetables that can be planted. It is always a good idea to research varieties of vegetables you would like to plant so that you have time to either acquire seeds or seedlings for transplant.
Following is a list of vegetables, their fall planting dates, Days to Maturity (DM), and recommended varieties.
Beets (8/1 – 9/15): DM: 55-65; Detroit Dark Red, Red Ace, Ruby Queen, Asgrow Wonder
Broccoli (8/1 – 8/31): DM: 55-75; Green Comet, Packman, Mariner, Premium Crop
Brussels Sprouts (8/1 – 8/31): DM: 90-120; Long Island Improved, Jade, Prince Marvel
Collards (8/1 – 9/15): DM: 60-80; Blue Max, Carolina, Champion, Flash, Georgia Southern, Top Bunch, Vates
Cucumbers (8/1 – 8/30): DM: 50-65; Calypso, Carolina, Dasher II, Daytona, General Lee, Poinsett 76, Victory
Kale (8/1 – 9/15): DM: 50-70; Blue Armor, Blue Knight, Siberian, Vates, Dwarf Scotch
Lettuce, head and Romain (8/1 – 9/15): DM: 45-85 Head: Ithaca, Great Lakes, Supreme; Romaine: Green Towers, Parris Island Cos
Lettuce, leaf and Boston (8/1 – 9/30): DM: 45-85; Red Leaf: New Red Fire, Red Prize, Red Sales, Red Salad; Green Leaf: Salad Bowl, Sierra, Slobolt, Tango; Boston (butterhead): Buttercrunch, Ermosa, Esmeralda, Harmony, Optima
Cantaloupe/Melons (8/1 – 8/30): Ambrosia, Athena, Elise, Odyssey, Superstar, Honey Mix, Santa Fe
Mustard Greens (8/1 – 9/15): DM: 40-50; Florida Broadleaf, Greenwave, Savannah, Southern Giant
Okra (8/1 – 8/30): DM: 50-65; Annie Oakley II, Cajun Delight, Clemson Spinless 80, Emerald, Lee, North and South
Peas, garden (English) (8/1 – 8/31): DM: 60-70; Dual, Knight, Green Arrow
Radishes (8/1 – 9/15): DM: 25-30; Cherry Belle, Early Scarlet Globe, Champion, Sparkler, White Icicle, April Cross, Everest
Spinach (8/1 – 9/15): DM: 40-45; Bloomsdale Savory Long Standing, Hybrid #7, Hybrid Chesapeake, Melody, Tyee
Squash, summer (8/1 – 8/30): DM: 40-55; Destiny III, Dixie, Medallion, Supersett, Conqueror, Goldbar, Jaguar, Spineless Beauty, Tigress, Patty Green Tint, Peter Pan, Scallopini
Turnips (8/1 – 9/15): DM: 40-60; Alamo, All Top, Just Right, Purple Top White Globe, Seven Top, Shogun, Top Star, Southern Green
Direct seed or transplant
The cabbage family includes broccoli, Brussels sprouts, collards, kale, cauliflower, and kohlrabi. Any of these crops may be direct seeded, but transplants are generally more successful.
Beets, turnips, and radishes, being root vegetables, are best direct seeded into the garden, so as not to disturb the development of the root.
Leaf lettuce is the easiest to grow and, therefore, the most highly recommended for home gardens. Lettuce can be either transplanted or direct seeded. Spring lettuce is most successfully grown from transplants, while fall crops do better direct seeded as long as it is watered regularly until the plants are well established. Mustard and spinach greens do well direct seeded, but may need to be thinned to prevent overcrowding.
Okra is a warm-season crop that can be planted in fall; however, a spring crop and a bigger fall crop can be produced from the same planting. Spring planted okra will tend to top out by mid to late summer. Cutting back okra, leaving six to eight inches of each plant above ground, will allow the plant to rejuvenate and produce a crop in the fall, when okra prices are generally higher. After cutting back, re-fertilize with a low-phosphorus fertilizer, such as 15-0-14 or 13-0-44.
Cucumbers, cantaloupe, and summer squash are all vine crops that can be either direct seeded or seedlings can be transplanted. Vine crops are often planted on hills; however, bush varieties can be planted in rows. As plants develop to the two-to-four leaf stage, thin the plants. If plants are on hills, thin to one or two seedlings per hill by clipping the undesired ones. If planted in rows, thin to recommended spacing. Never pull seedlings up, as this will likely damage the roots of the remaining seedlings.
Group vegetables with similar planting and maturation dates so you can prepare, plant, and harvest the area without disturbing crops already in the garden. As with spring planted crops, plant in full sun in well-drained soil with compost or other organic matter worked into the soil.
With so many second season vegetables that can be planted, you’ll be rewarded with fresh produce well into fall. Until next week, happy gardening.
