Calm down. This isn’t going to be some cheesy take on the infamous book, I prefer who-done-its. I don’t even know how I would work that into a gardening article, anyway. No, this article is about the use of the color gray in the garden.
Gray is a neutral color, along with silver, white and black. Green is a secondary color; however, being the most prevalent shade in the landscape; can also be considered neutral when thinking in terms of landscape design, lending a uniform backdrop for schemes of color.
Gray foliage plants can play a host of different roles in the garden. When combined with bold flowers, it tends to soften them, and rich tones are ignited; with pastels, it affords the area calm serenity; but when used in shady areas, it brings welcome brightness. Gray combined with white brings a timeless elegance that is at the same time modern and fresh. The gray and white combination is common for creating a cottage garden feel or in moon gardens, which glow under the evening sky.
Neutral colors can break up large areas, giving them distinction so tthe planting does not seem repetitive and monotonous. Gray can also be introduced in to the garden with the use of gray-hued planters, painted pergolas or benches, or with slate or stone. Darker grays make a more dramatic statement and play perfect host to bright white blooms. Lighter grays illuminate an area giving it a sense of liveliness.
Silver, grays and whites
“Powis Castle” artemisia has silver-gray dissected foliage and deep indentations, which adds texture. It grows in a mounding habit-reaching just 2 feet in height and 3 feet in width. “Silver Mound” artemisia is another low grower, maturing at 6-12 inches in height with silvery aromatic foliage. White coneflowers make a nice companion.
Dusty Miller has silver-white dissected foliage and needs full sun to keep from becoming leggy. The mature size can vary from 6 to 18 inches. It compliments cool blues and purples but can also stand up to hot reds and oranges.
“Lo & Behold Ice Chip” butterfly bush produces silvery foliage and pure white flowers. A full sun shrub, it reaches a height of 18-24 inches and has a spread of 24-30 inches. Blooming from summer to fall and not requiring deadheading, this is one cool bush. Speaking of cool, Ice Cap Garden phlox is a partial sun plant that produces white domed shaped flower clusters from summer until mid-fall , on top of 3- to 4-foot stalks above green foliage. Perfect for the back of a perennial border.
Listen to me on this one. “Big Ears” lamb’s ear is prized for its large silver-green velvety foliage. The clusters of 12-inch, soft, furry leaves form a dense ground cover spreading 1 to 2 feet and growing 6-12 inches in height. It can be planted in partial to full sun. It’s a staple for the Mediterranean or cottage garden.
If you’re looking for a unique plant that has a touch of mystery to its past, Miss Willmott’s Ghost produces egg-shaped pale green flowers that turn steel blue through summer. The flowers are surrounded by a collar of silver-white bracts on tall, slender stems above heart-shaped green foliage. It grows 3 to 4 feet high with a 2- to 3-foot spread. The mystery of this plant popping up in folks’ gardens where Miss Willmott had visited was attributed to her dropping seeds of the plant that she carried in her pocket, unbeknownst to the garden owner.
Mystery solved.
“Firefly Diamond” achillea’s ivory white flowers light up above upright dark green foliage. This full-sun thriller reaches a mature size of 28 inches by 40 inches. “White Profusion” salvia blooms in late spring through summer but will rebloom when cut back. It grows in a full, round habit of 16 to 20 inches high and wide.
When planning a cottage or Mediterranean garden, white roses are a must. “White Lady Banks” climbing rose is a vigorous climber that can reach a length of up to 20 feet with support. It would be the picture of elegance with its miniature double-bloom white flowers draped over a deep charcoal gray arbor.
Sometimes, just standing amid the pure beauty of quiet simplicity leads the body to exhale all the stress right out. Until next week, happy gardening.
