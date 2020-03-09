I was talking to my friend, Amy, while taking a break from writing last week’s article. She asked me what I was writing about, then asked what advice I would give to someone like her who has an interest growing a flower or herb garden, but lacks the ABCs of establishing one that will survive.
I'd recently visited her in Arizona, which is a tough place to grow anything that isn’t a cactus, so I jokingly advised her to move to a more hospitable area. Temperatures soar in Arizona to more than 120 degrees, so you would assume heat-loving plants would thrive in that environment.
However, heat doesn’t account for everything.
If you have heard the saying ‘dry heat,’ then you know the first dilemma that gardeners face in Arizona. The lack of humidity, high alkaline soils, blistering sun and an average of less than 10 inches of rainfall annually all contribute to an Arizona gardener’s quandary.
Every area comes with its own set of gardening difficulties. In the Tennessee Valley, we have abundant rainfall, averaging about 58 inches per year, and more than our fair share of humidity. We also have frost and hard freezes, making tropical plants a less viable option.
That being said, the advice I would give to any budding gardener is to go with native plants. We are very fortunate where we live, having a wide variety of trees, shrubs and beautiful blooming plants that are native to Alabama. While the Southwestern landscape is breathtaking at times, it lacks the diversity that we experience.
Now, that’s not to say you can’t grow plants that are non-native. I have a whole array of plants that I keep in containers and move indoors when the weather starts to turn cold then back out after the threat of frost has passed. Just keep in mind that container plants require a more regular watering schedule since the soil dries out faster, and your potted citrus tree will someday need to be moved to a larger pot or even grow too large and heavy to move.
Although we can achieve diversity in our landscape and are able to grow bountiful vegetable and herb gardens, we battle our soil. While the pH of soil can easily be amended to suit the need of the plant, we deal with red clay. Mud when it rains and brick-hard when it dries, clay has choked plenty of plants to their demise.
Of course, soil can be amended to loosen compaction, but that generally works best with smaller perennials and annuals or when establishing entire garden beds. Large trees and shrubs that cannot tolerate clay soils should be avoided.
When planting a tree, the hole should be dug three times the width of the root ball and just deep enough that the root ball sits even with the ground. This gives the roots the ability to grow quickly and without any hindrance from the clay. By the time the roots have reached the end of the original hole, they will be strong enough to push through the soil.
Our regional extension agent, Chris Becker, says, “The leading cause of the failure of a tree is that it was planted incorrectly.” He also stresses putting the same tree in the hole that came out of it, meaning something native to the area.
We have many natives to choose from, and the following is a list of some of the more interesting natives that are found in Alabama.
For fruit trees, the pawpaw tree, or Asimina triloba, produces leaves with a tropical appearance that turn yellow in fall before they drop, and fruit that has a sweet, custardy flesh that tastes like a combination of mango and banana. Pawpaw requires two varieties to be planted for pollination to occur.
The yellow poplar or tulip tree, Liriodendron tulipifera, is the tallest of the eastern hardwoods. As the name implies, this large tree produces yellow-orange blooms that resemble tulips from April through June, and leaves turn golden in autumn. Birds are drawn to this tree to nest, and butterflies and hummingbirds are attracted by the flowers.
Sweetshrub, or Calycanthus floridus, is also known as Carolina spice or strawberry bush due to its fragrant, deep red blooms which some gardeners describe as spicy, while others observe hints of strawberry.
It would be impossible to pick just one flowering perennial, so plant away with these native beauties: Joe Pye weed, cardinal flower, columbine, wild lupine, larkspur, phlox, purple coneflower and Black-eyed Susan.
As for Amy in Arizona, if you’re not willing to move, rosemary loves the sun, oregano wants a little shade and frequent watering, and dill grows like a weed. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.