Roses are one of the few plants that you purchase while the plant is bare of both flowers and foliage. This makes it hard to envision the queen of flowers’ textures and fragrance, and to get an idea what she would look like gloriously bejeweled with her rose crown.
There is usually a tag attached to container plants with plant information, however, it may picture the whole plant or it could just show a single bloom. The variety name could also simply be printed on a strap that is wrapped around one of the canes, leaving you with no idea about the growth, color or size.
Although the type of rose may be evident, knowing the growing habit and characteristics of that particular plant will help you determine if that is the correct plant for your purposes. With thousands of cultivars of roses available on the market, it is wise to research options on websites and through catalogs. This will give you the ability to ask for the exact variety you are looking for at a nursery or garden center, or based on availability, to order online.
Following are a few beautiful examples of cultivars in each category of rose type:
Bush roses
• Hybrid Tea Roses – Classic long-stemmed roses
Suggested varieties:
Pascali: white; tall, upright shrub, 4-6 feet in height, 3-4 feet wide;
Garden party: white/ ivory, with edges blushed in pink; lemony fragrance; 3-6 feet in height, 2-3 feet wide;
Granada: red blend, coral surrounding yellow center; 4-6 feet in height, 3-4 feet wide;
Perfume Delight: hot pink; blooms in flushes from spring to fall; 3-4 feet in height, 2-3 feet wide; and
New Day: yellow; aromatic; continuous bloom through the season; 2.5- 3.5 feet high and wide
• Floribunda – smaller plants with an average size of 3 feet wide and 2-3 feet wide, some cultivars can grow slightly larger
Suggested varieties:
Irish Mist: orange- salmon; showy flowers; blooms mid-spring to mid-fall
Europeana: velvety, dark red; large clusters of sultry double blossoms from late spring to early summer; and
Pink Bountiful: medium pink; very fragrant; blooms spring through fall
• Gradiflora – a cross between hybrid tea and floribunda roses; produces clusters of showy hybrid tea-like blooms.
Suggested varieties:
Queen Elizabeth: pink; taller cultivar, 4–6 feet
in height, 2–3 feet wide; blooms in flushes from spring to fall
Oktoberfest: orange hues; double bloom; striking color; 4–6 feet in height, 2–3 feet wide;
Montezuma: red-orange; 3-5 feet in height, 2-3 feet wide, small clusters from spring to fall; and
Pink Parfait: pastel pink; showy; fragrant; 3–5 feet in height, 3–4 feet wide
• Polyantha – dwarf blooms show continually throughout the season; smaller shrub than the floribunda; tough plant
Suggested varieties:
China Doll: medium pink; large clusters of fluffy flowers cover the bush; 18 inches in height;
The Fairy (pink); 2–3 feet in height and 3–4 feet wide; abundant blooms from spring through fall; and
Clotilde Soupert: white; 12–18 inches in height, 12–15 inches wide; very fragrant; late spring to early summer
• Miniature – small and compact versions of its larger cousins without giving up form or fragrance. Work well as borders or garden edging, and are suited as container plants.
Suggested varieties:
Bridal Sunblaze: pure white with buttery yellow center; blooms in flushes spring to summer; 1–2 feet high and wide;
Texas: brilliant yellow; extremely vigorous blooms with beautiful form; 18–24 inches high and wide; and
Rainbow’s End: yellow, edged with scarlet; beautifully formed 1–2- inch blooms; 12–18 inches high and wide
• Climbing Roses – Canes can grow up to a length of 20 feet, making them ideal to train along fences, around gazebos or over trellises. They do not have an upright growing habit, so they require support.
Suggested varieties:
Don Juan: romantic red; early to late summer; strong fragrance; 12–14 feet in height, 3–4 feet wide;
America: coral pink to salmon; spicy, clove-like fragrance; early summer through early fall; 10–12 feet in height, 6–8 feet wide;
New Dawn: subtle pink; light, sweet fragrance; long bloomer, early summer through mid-fall; 18–20 feet in height, 7–10 feet wide;
Handel: snow white edged in cotton candy pink; very fragrant; blooms in flushes from early summer until fall; 8–10 feet in height and 6 feet wide; and
Golden Gate: golden yellow that fades to creamy yellow; eye-catching; 3–4-inch blooms; fruity, citrus fragrance; early summer to mid-fall; smaller, 8 feet in height and 3–4 feet wide.
The unmistakable luxury and grace of roses bestow upon the garden a vibe to slow the pace, take a stroll and enjoy the elegance and allure of the perfect petals and sweet scent of these time- less beauties. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@ hotmail.com. Visit https:// mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
