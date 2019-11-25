ONE GARDENER TO ANOTHER: Providing a bounty of food for birds during winter

Being a Master Gardener and writing a gardening column would make one think that I am primarily interested in topics about things that grow. In reality, I am more of a backyard enthusiast. Yes, I enjoy growing flowers and herbs, keeping a nice green lawn and trying my hand at propagation and landscape design. However, I am just as interested in barbecues and birdwatching.
At this time of year, although there is plenty to do out in the garden, most of the flowers are spent, the herbs have been harvested and dried, and the lawn and trees are going dormant. So that leaves me with barbecuing and birds. And, for the record, the man is in charge of the grill.
Until the latter part of the winter months, when I pull out the seed trays and grow lamps, I take the time to enjoy the birds. I keep a steady supply of natural and supplemental food around the yard so that it is an attractive place for birds to come to.
There are a few plants that you can leave standing that the birds will thank your for.
If you have a fence that you would like to cover with a vine that has the added benefit of winter interest, Winter Honeysuckle produces nectar-filled blooms that attract insects, providing birds with a buffet of protein. Be cautious to purchase a native honeysuckle such as Lonicera Americana. Non-native species can be invasive.
Flowing plants such as sunflowers, black-eyed Susans, coneflowers and zinnias, as well as ornamental grasses, all provide seed for birds to peck on during the long winter months. Collect some of the seed to plant the following year, or add them to bird seed mixes.
Holly bushes produce red berries, which, together with the spiky leaves, give birds both a food source and a safe place to nest. Two other berry-producing shrubs to consider are Cotoneaster, which produces red berries, and Pyracantha, which produces bright orange berries, giving the plant its common name, Firethorn.
Coniferous trees, such as the Eastern red cedar, spruce varieties and pines, produce seed-bearing cones as a food source.
Flowering dogwoods are one of the earliest bloomers in spring, display fabulous fall color and finish the cycle with appealing reddish berries for the birds to enjoy. Crabapples also produce spring blooms, and fruit produced in fall will stay on the tree throughout the winter.
Besides growing plants that naturally feed the birds, supplemental food is always appreciated, especially in winter. Winter suet and bagged bird seed are readily available in both supermarkets and garden centers. Making your own, however, can be inexpensive and a fun activity to do with children that could spark an interest in the welfare of our precious wildlife.
This simple recipes will provide birds with the energy they need to make it through until the warmth of spring.
Basic suet cake recipe
Keep in mind the type of bird you want to attract when selecting bird seed and additives.
• 2 cups fat (rendered beef fat, bacon fat, lard or a combination);
• 1 cup peanut butter;
• 4 cups good bird seed (store-bought or homemade); and
• 2 cups other dry ingredients, mixed
A few options:
• Unsalted peanuts, chopped;
• Cornmeal;
• Chopped raisins or other dried fruit;
• Shelled and unshelled sunflower seeds;
• Oats;
• Cracked corn; and
• Safflower seeds
Slowly melt together fats and peanut butter until incorporated. Do not melt too fast. Mix together the birdseed and a combination of other dry ingredients in a bowl. Pour melted fats into dry ingredients and mix until dry ingredients are completely coated.
It should have the consistency of a dense cake batter. If you feel it is too runny, add more dry ingredients; however, keep in mind the fats will harden together as they cool and too many dry ingredients will make the cakes crumbly instead of setting into a cake.
Pour mixture into a rimmed baking sheet. Spread out evenly. Allow to cool either outside if temperatures are very cold or in the freezer until set.
After it is set, it can be cut down the center and then into squares to fit a hanging suet feeder, usually six to eight pieces. Store individually wrapped cakes in wax paper or plastic wrap and in the freezer or outside if temperatures will permit.
Mixture can be left in the bowl and allowed to partially set before pressing into pine cones that can be hung by strings to tree limbs if you don’t have a suet cage.
For a large suet cake without the use of a cage, tie a large knot in the end of a piece of twine. Make a hole in the bottom of a disposable plastic cup and feed the twine through the bottom. Tie twine to a pencil placed over the top of the cup, leaving enough length of twine to tie to a tree limb. Fill the cup with partially set suet mixture, pressing down to fill the cup. Freeze the cup until suet is set. Cut the plastic cup from the molded suet and remove the pencil. Tie to tree limb.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners Association, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
