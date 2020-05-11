It is that time of year again when folks flock to nurseries, garden centers and hopefully the Master Gardeners’ greenhouse to buy plants for their gardens. I generally add a few perennials each year, but what really gets me stoked is filling containers with bunches of annuals. The possibilities are endless!
Urns with brightly colored grasses surrounded by mounds of blooms and sweet potato vine or ivy cascading down the sides; hanging baskets with wave petunias, trailing geraniums or ferns; and containers filled with brightly colored flowers mixed and matched so no two are ever exactly the same, bring their unique beauty to patios, porches and those little areas that just need some pizzazz.
Containers come in a wide variety of sizes, colors, materials and price ranges, and each one has advantages and disadvantages. The following are some of the pros and cons associated with each type, so you can pick the right pot for your plant.
Terra cotta
Terra cotta is a type of clay that has a warm, rustic look. It is porous, so it breathes and wicks water away from the soil. This can be an advantage or a disadvantage, depending on the plant and your watering habits. If you are a forgetful or occasional waterer, you might want to forget terra cotta, especially if the container is in full sun. However, it is a good choice if you have a sturdy plant, if you have a plant with low watering needs, if the container is used for a shade plant or if you are in the habit of watering often.
Terra cotta pots tend to get white stains due to salts in water and soil, but they can easily be cleaned. Terra cotta is also heavy when filled. Although it can crack and chip, it is sturdier than its lookalike raw, unfired clay cousin, and it is also more expensive.
Wood
Wooden boxes or barrels are light weight, fairly inexpensive and can have a certain rustic charm. They can be painted or stained to match any décor. Unless they are made of rot-resistant wood, which would be more expensive, they are one of the least durable options. They are susceptible not only to rot and warping, but also to pests. Most wood, unless cleaned and treated regularly, will last only a season or two. This could be a huge factor if the container comes with a hefty price tag.
Metal
Metal containers are light weight and sturdy. Galvanized containers are essentially maintenance free. They can be painted with durable finishes that will last for long periods of time. If properly cared for, metal containers can be left out year-round.
The downside to metal containers, from a plant standpoint, is they get hot, which can heat soil and harm plants. They are a good choice as a cachepot, which is an interesting pot with a plain container placed inside. To further keep excess heat from drying out soil, Spanish moss can be tucked between the two pots, which acts as insulation for the inner pot.
Metal will eventually rust, some faster than others, especially if creased or nicked. Also, depending on quality, metal pots can be an expensive choice. Metal containers, such as galvanized tubs, generally do not come with drainage holes. These can easily be drilled into the bottom of the container, however, this creates a place for rust to start.
Plastic
Plastic pots come in a variety of colors and shapes. It is a good material for hanging baskets and window boxes. They don’t chip, flake or rust. Some lesser-quality pots may crack over time, but otherwise they are one of the most durable choices. They can be left out all year, and they retain water well. Plastic pots can last for years, are lightweight and one of the less expensive choices.
The cons of plastic are few, but there are a couple of points to consider. Plastic pots will fade relatively quickly when placed in full sun. As mentioned, thinner and cheaper pots will crack over time and when exposed to colder temperatures.
Resin vs concrete
Resin is a composite material that can be made to look like concrete or other natural materials; at times indistinguishable by sight alone. Resin can be molded to mirror multiple finishes and textures, and embossed with various patterns. It is extremely lightweight and considerably less expensive than concrete.
The weight of concrete can support top-heavy plants that would otherwise topple over in a resin container. The weight of a concrete container, especially when filled, can make moving it from place to place difficult. It may not be the best choice for a plant that needs to be moved indoors for the winter. Both resin and concrete withstand a full spectrum of climate changes.
So, pick a pot and plant her up! Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
