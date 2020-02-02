If gardeners were to designate months to chores, February would be the month of the pruner. It is the ideal time to prune trees and shrubs while they are still dormant.
Before pruning everything in sight, ask yourself two questions. First, does it bloom in spring? And second, does it bloom on old wood? If the answer is yes, leave it be.
Some of the trees and shrubs that should not be pruned now are:
Trees
Flowering trees such as crabapple, cherry, dogwood, peach, pear and plum, as well as hawthorn, Japanese maple, redbud, silverbell, fringe tree, and horse chestnut.
As a side note, you may witness what gardeners refer to as crepe murder, the senseless pruning of crepe myrtles into knotted, gnarled stubs. Stop it! These beautiful trees are meant to keep their branches through all of the seasons. Pruning should be kept to removing shoots that spring from the bottom of the tree, the removal of dead or damaged limbs, interior limbs that are crossed or to aid in air circulation, or when young, the removal of trunk limbs to manage size.
Shrubs
Azaleas, rhododendrons, mahonia, forsythia, daphne, lilac, mountain laurel, oakleaf hydrangea, oleander, climbing roses, spirea, witch hazel, and viburnum.
Just as knowing which plants to prune now, knowing what tool to use is just as important. Following is a list of common pruning tools and their uses to help take the guesswork out of selecting the right tool for the job.
Pruning tools
Hand pruners are designed to cut and prune smaller plants and shrubs. They are generally spring loaded which allows them to reopen after each cut.
Bypass style pruners are used on live wood and branches and twigs under 1 inch in diameter. They generally have a curved bottom blade that helps to keep the branch from slipping from between the blades while cutting.
Anvil-style pruners are used on dead wood, as the straight blade design could crush, instead of cleanly cut through, live wood.
For smaller plants with delicate stems, floral shears and snips are used. These pruning tools have small, extremely sharp blades that cut cleanly through stems and leaves with little, to no, damage. They are used when cutting fresh flowers, when harvesting herbs, trimming houseplants, or shaping a bonsai tree.
A lopper is a large, long handled tool that is used to cut woody branches up to 2-inches in diameter. The long handles help provide leverage to cut through branches with minimal exertion. Loppers, like hand pruners, have a curved blade to keep the blades from slipping of the branch while cutting.
Pruning saws come in various sizes and shapes and are designed for pruning larger shrubs and branches. Saw blades can be long, short, straight or curved and are used for different pruning tasks. Short blades can fit into tight spaces where a longer blade would nick surrounding branches while sawing.
Straight blades are generally used when the branch is above knee high, but not overhead. Curved saws are used on lower or higher branches, with the curved blade able to wrap around the branch to be pruned. Higher branches can be reached with a tree pruning pole saw. This is basically a pruning saw on a long handle.
Hedge shears look like giant scissors. The long, straight blades allow many small branches to be cut at one time, making them ideal for shaping shrubs and bushes. A smaller version of hedge shears are grass shears. While hedge shears require two hands to manually operate, grass shears are spring loaded and can be operated with one hand. They are designed to remove grass from areas where mowers and weed eaters can’t reach or would damage surrounding plants.
Pruning helps to rejuvenate plants and maintain their shape and size. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
