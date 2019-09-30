There are a lot of perks to becoming a Master Gardener, but I think one of the best things is that classes are taught by experts in their field. The pure wealth of knowledge from each of the instructors is amazing. It also keeps it interesting, being that you learn from a different expert each week.
We also get the opportunity to enjoy guest speakers at our monthly meetings as well as at the “Getting Dirty at the Library” series presented monthly at the Athens-Limestone Public Library. These are both open to the public and free, so if you haven’t taken advantage of these wonderfully informational and entertaining talks, you’re missing out.
At our last meeting, Doug Chapman, the regional Extension agent for commercial horticulture in north Alabama, gave a presentation on trees that are perfect for our growing conditions. From the scope of information presented, I’m pretty sure Doug has forgotten more about trees than I will ever learn in a lifetime.
Since fall is the time plant trees, it seems fitting to pass along the recommendations of the expert.
Nonflowering trees
• Swamp Chestnut oak: fast growth rate; tolerates wet soil; height: 80-100 feet; width: 40-60 feet. Interest: excellent red fall color, large acorns. Contrary to the name, it prefers moist, well-drained soil, although can tolerate an abundance of water for a few days;
• Overcup oak: fast growth rate; tolerates wet soil; height and width: 40-50 feet; Interest: yellow fall color, unique bur-like acorn, vivid reddish or gray-brown bark, dark green, leathery leaves. Can withstand standing water;
• Nuttall oak: fast growth rate; tolerates wet soil; height: 70-80 feet; width: 40-50 feet; Interest: red-orange fall color, lower branches grow straight out horizontally with upper branches pointing upward forming a round canopy;
• Shumard oak: moderate growth rate; drought tolerant; height and width: 40-60 feet; Interest: red to burgundy foliage in fall. Tolerates a wide variety of soil types;
• Ginko: Slow-moderate growth rate; heat tolerant; height: 50-80 feet; width: 30-40 feet; Interest: fan-shaped leaves turn a stunning yellow in fall. Plant male trees only as female trees have a strong odor; and
• American beech: slow growth rate; height: 50-70 feet; width; 40 feet; Interest: broad canopy provides plenty of shade. Fall foliage turns a magnificent bronze. Holds their leaves through winter.
Blooming Trees
• Chaste: Moderate growth rate; requires full sun; purple flower; height and width 20-25 feet; Interest: multitrunk w/broad canopy of aromatic green-gray foliage and fragrant lilac blooms;
• Chinese fringe: slow growth rate; requires partial-full sun; white flowers; height 15-20 feet; width 20-25 feet; Interest: Clusters of fragrant fringe-like blooms backed by soft green foliage; perfect for smaller areas. Closely related is the American or white fringe tree;
• Yoshino cherry: moderate growth rate; requires full sun to partial shade; pinkish-white flowers; height 35-40 feet; width: 25-35 feet; Interest: showy ornamental with glossy bark, dark green foliage and almond-scented blooms;
• Okame cherry: moderate-fast growth rate; requires full sun; pink flowers; height: 20-30 feet; width: 12-20 feet; Interest: profusion of pink blooms pop in early spring, followed by its deep green foliage that lasts through fall when it turns orange to red;
• Carolina silverbell: moderate growth rate; requires full sun; white flowers; height and width: 15-35 feet; Interest: pretty bell- shaped flowers appear in spring; foliage turns yellow before dropping in early autumn;
• Flowering crabapple: moderate growth rate; requires full sun; white, pink and red flowers; height and width: 15-25 feet; Interest: foliage appears in spring followed by abundant blooms. After flowers fade, small fruit appears that persists through vibrant fall foliage well into the winter months;
• Sourwood: moderate-fast growth rate; requires full sun; white flowers; height: 30-40 feet; width: 20-25 feet; Interest: extraordinary fall color. Flowers attract bees. Sourwood honey is very common in the south.
Whichever one you choose, trees are a beneficial addition to any landscape. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. For more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners, visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone.
