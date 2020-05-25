As I was sitting in the sunroom, lazily drinking some coffee and thinking about what I was going to write this week’s article about, I began to look around the room hoping for some inspiration. What I saw was that the pothos needed to be cut because it had reached the floor again, the spider plant had a new baby, the cactus that my son brought home from college was doing well, and the succulents looked a little dry.
True to form, I decided to cut and root some of the pothos, put a cup with some soil under the spiderette to root that and give the succulents some water. If you haven’t guessed, procrastination was the name of the game. However, as I was watering the succulents, the wandering Jew that was spilling from the side of the container caught my eye. The purple leaves gave beautiful contrast to the other various shades of green in the container.
Channeling "Sesame Street," this week’s article is brought to you by the color purple. I usually don’t remember things like this, but when someone tells me that their favorite color is purple, it sticks with me. Purple is a regal color that has been associated with power, wisdom and magic. In the garden, purple is a powerful color that, when planted with a bit of wisdom, is magic.
Purple is a versatile color that triggers complimentary colors to shine. The basic gardening color wheel consists of three primary colors and three secondary colors. The primary colors, yellow, blue and red, are situated directly across from a secondary color, either blue, purple or orange, that is its perfect mate. For purple, that color is yellow. Yellow helps to give weight to purple, yet purple’s richness will tone down a brassy yellow.
Planted en masse, mixing several hues of purple blooms, provides a soothing vibe. Blue-green or silver-tinted foliage add to the serenity. When planting, remember to use plants that produce blooms in a variety of shades as well as varying textures and height. Group colors together when planting. Alternating breaks up the visual flow and becomes distracting.
A rich-hued purple can give a bed of soft-colored plants a jolt of complexity and contrast without sacrificing the coolness that is achieved when mixing creams, buttery yellows, pale blues and lavenders.
Most people naturally think about the flowers to achieve bringing this color to the garden, but don’t discount foliage that also exhibits the color. A huge number of plants boast purple foliage, whether it be just on the underside, veined through the leaf or coloring the entire leaf.
With such a wide array of plants available that produce purple blooms and foliage, it would take more space than I am allotted to list them all, but there are a few standouts that are worth mentioning.
Elephant ears produce large leaves, and the 18-inch purple foliage that is trimmed and veined through with lime-green of "Illustris" makes a huge statement. Ornamental grasses, such as purple fountain grass, add a billowy unique look, as does the tall bushy purple flowers of Royal Candles Veronica.
Wandering Jew and Persian Shield, which is a true stunner, are houseplants but work well around the garden in containers. Heliotrope’s clusters of dense purple flower heads are only outdone by their deliciously sweet vanilla fragrance. They are full sun annuals that grow to 3 feet in height and width. If you’re looking for a similar-sized plant for full sun that is a perennial, look no further than false blue indigo, which produces a sea of purple blooms that swim happily atop blue-green foliage.
"Roxanne" geraniums are a low-maintenance plant that reaches between 18 and 24 inches in height. They have violet-blue blooms that wave above the foliage, which turn a brilliant reddish-bronze in fall. Heading the plant after the first flush of blooms will allow the plant to rejuvenate and produce again.
For low-growing plants, Heuchera "Midnight Rose" has interesting dark plum foliage that is speckled with hot pink spots, and Lanai "Deep Purple" verbenas produce masses of rich, dark purple flowers that are as lovely as a ground cover as they are spilling over and between rocks or from window boxes.
This list goes on and on, proving that people love to put a little passion in their planting with purple. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
