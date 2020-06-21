Optimist Club
The Optimist Club of Athens recently awarded a scholarship to Julia “Marci” Marcelle Hall at the club’s youth appreciation meeting. Jack Baldwin, president of the Athens Optimist Club, presented the scholarship to Hall. She is a 2020 graduate of Athens High School. She was active in Beta Club, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Student Council Association and the Mayor Youth Commission. She was also active in the Octagon Club, an Optimist club for high school students. She plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the fall.

