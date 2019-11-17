A Christmas ornament honoring the history of the Limestone County Courthouse will be displayed at the Governor’s Mansion in Montgomery during the Christmas season, according to a press release.
Local artist Tanjie Nash created the piece, which is made of wood salvaged from the courthouse during the last renovation project. The ornament also features reproductions of archival photos from the Limestone County Archives.
“With the addition of a photo of her own and her creative vision, she has produced a visual walk through the history of the landmark that has been the heart of our county for almost 200 years,” the release said.
This ornament and others will be displayed as part of Alabama’s Bicentennial Christmas, its theme being “A Walk Through Alabama.”
Nash was invited to participate in the project by Tea Olive Designs of Prattville.
“Life in Limestone County has centered around the Limestone County Courthouse Square ever since the first courthouse was built in 1820, two years after Limestone County was established and one year after Alabama became a state,” said Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis. “It is an honor to have a talented Limestone County native artist craft this ornament so historic photos and a physical piece of Limestone County’s story are shared with the rest of the state at our Governor’s Mansion.”
Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission, thanked Nash for creating the ornament.
“We look forward to sharing this piece of our history with Alabama’s Bicentennial Christmas at the Governor’s Mansion,” he said.
