Brady Peek of Limestone County will serve as chair of the State Young Farmers Committee for 2021. The District 1 representative was elected during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 99th annual meeting in Montgomery. District 1 includes Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Winston counties. Peek is a row crop farmer and lives in Athens.
Peek elected State Young Farmers chair
- The News Courier
