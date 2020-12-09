Peek Chair Farmers

Brady Peek of Limestone County will serve as chair of the State Young Farmers Committee for 2021. The District 1 representative was elected during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 99th annual meeting in Montgomery Dec. 6. District 1 includes Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Winston counties. Peek is a row crop farmer and lives in Athens.

 Courtesy photo

