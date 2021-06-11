Recent Athens High School graduate Colby Ennis was recognized as the inaugural recipient of the Drew Pepper Memorial Scholarship, according to the Pepper family.
The scholarship was created to remember Drew Pepper who passed away in November of 2020. Applicants must be members of the graduating class of Athens High School and who are also members of the AHS Golden Eagle Band with special consideration given to those students who are also members of the percussion section.
Pepper was a dedicated and enthusiastic member of the AHS Bands program. An avid percussionist, he was named to the Alabama All-State Band in recognition of his talented play. He graduated AHS in 1991 and attended the University of Alabama. While at the Capstone, he joined the Alabama Jazz Band and eventually graduated from Athens State University. He also played piano and had a lifelong love of music. He also performed with the ASU Community Band.
His parents, William and Christy Pepper, presented the award to Ennis during Senior Awards Night at AHS with other family members and supporters also in attendance.
Ennis plans to further his education at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He had the opportunity to meet the Pepper family following the awards presentation, after which he said he “promised not to disappoint them.”
The Peppers and their daughter, Jenny Lind Johnstone, sought to remember their son with the annual scholarship established in partnership with the Limestone Area Community Foundation.
Drew was “a kind-hearted and gentle soul” who loved and animal and nature and was a “Christian who loved his family dearly…and will be greatly missed by all who loved him,” according to the obituary the family placed in local newspapers.
