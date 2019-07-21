The nonprofit Athena Performing Arts Series will host four singer-songwriters Thursday as part of its first event, according to a press release.
The free event, set for 7 p.m. in the performing arts center of the new Athens High School, will feature:
• Jim Parker, creator of Jim Parker’s songwriter’s series. Parker co-wrote “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “Chicken Truck” and “Bigger Hands” for country singer Jon Anderson;
• Rock Killough, who has written songs for Randy Travis, Brenda Lee, Hank Williams Jr. and the Oak Ridge Boys. He’s also opened concerts for Willie Nelson, John Prine and Townes Van Zandt;
• Michael Anthony Curtis, who has written songs for or produced Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, Josh Turner, Randy Travis, Ricky Skaggs, Sawyer Brown and Lee Ann Womack;
• Matt Prater, a homegrown singer songwriter who performs at venues across the southeast and at different regional singer-songwriter events.
The Athena Performing Arts Series will host three other performances during its inaugural year, the release said.
The series serves as a fundraiser for performing arts in the Athens community and works with the Athens City Schools Educational Foundation. The group is seeking founding partners with donation levels ranging from $100 to $1,000 or more.
“Athena Performing Arts Series is a grass roots effort from community volunteers to enhance the quality of life for the people of Athens and Limestone County and the surrounding area,” said Amy Golden, a member of the group’s committee.
For more information, visit https://www.acsf.acs-k12.org/athena.
