A loyal Pets and the People Who Love Them reader, my mother, suggested the topic of this column. While enjoying the company of my dog Dexter, she randomly commented that I should remind people of the benefits of adopting adult animals. As much as I have loved every puppy and kitten with which I have ever been blessed, I have to admit she made an excellent point.
I have memories of running barefoot on a cold winter’s morning, trying to get a puppy outside before he could “do his business” in the house. Sometimes I was successful. Other times, not so much.
Dockit was a particularly bad chewer, having left her mark on rugs, couches, and clothing, before maturing past that particularly bothersome phase.
One kitten enjoyed using my potted plants instead of her litter box and climbing curtains, where I once found her, hanging with the curtain cord around her neck. Fortunately, her tiny claws kept her full weight off the cord until I found and rescued her.
Andrew was barely more than a baby when he escaped the house and climbed a pecan tree. Late on a frigid December evening, as he cried pitifully from 30 feet up, I stood watching a tree climber reach my kitten and then be lowered to the ground with Andy in his arms. The bill I received for this house call was well worth it, but the stress was not.
Some people seem to think they need to adopt only very young animals in order to have those animals bond with them, but I am here to tell you that isn’t the case. Ollie, the cat, was more than a year old when I rescued him; and he is lying on my lap as I type this column and will share my bed with me tonight. And Dexter, the inspiration for this column, was 5 years old when I agreed to foster him, and within 10 minutes of entering my home, he had decided to adopt me. He is currently sharing the couch with Ollie and me and will hog more than his share of the bed when we retire for the night.
Puppies and kittens are truly adorable and are difficult to resist; but if you want an animal that is already housebroken and has outgrown some of the bad habits to which babies are prone, you might want to consider adopting an adult dog or cat. Adult shelter animals often know the basic commands of sit, stay, down, and no, making their transition from stranger to valued family member easier for all concerned. Adult animals are generally calmer than babies; and adopting an animal whose eventual size is known and has already received all of his/her shots and been spayed or neutered are also advantages.
Whatever the age of the pet you choose, from baby to senior, sharing your home with a furry family member can be life enhancing for both of you. I highly recommend it, but you might want to get a really big bed.
