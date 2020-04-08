April is National Heartworm Prevention Month, and the Alabama Veterinary Medical Association has released the following information to help you protect your pets.
All it takes is one bite by a mosquito infected with the heartworm larvae for your pet to become infected. Infected mosquitos deposit the larvae into the bloodstream of a dog, and the worms eventually migrate to the heart and lungs. Depending on the size of the dog, as many as 30 or more heartworms can live in a dog’s heart for up to seven years, some reaching a length of 1 foot long.
Signs of heartworm disease include a persistent cough, reluctance to move or exercise, fatigue after only moderate exercise, reduced appetite and weight loss. It is difficult to see symptoms in recently infected dogs, so a blood test at your veterinarian’s office is necessary to determine if your pet is heartworm positive.
While there is treatment for heartworm infected dogs, it is expensive and can take many weeks for your pet to recover. There is no effective treatment for heartworm disease in cats, so it is imperative that disease prevention measures be taken for your feline friends. And because both indoor and outdoor cats and dogs are susceptible to heartworms all year round in Alabama, it is vitally important to maintain them on heartworm preventative medication.
Heartworm preventative is almost 100% effective and also has added benefits, since it protects your pets from other parasites such as roundworms, whipworms and hookworms. This is important because these parasites can also be harmful to people, especially children. The good news is heartworm prevention is safe and easy. There are a variety of options for preventing heartworm infection in both dogs and cats, including monthly tablets and chewables, monthly topicals and a six month injectable product (available only for dogs). All of these methods are extremely effective, and when administered properly on a timely schedule, heartworm infection can be completely prevented. These medications interrupt heartworm development before adult worms reach the lungs or heart and cause disease.
You should never give your pet heartworm medicine until they have been tested, so the blood test should be done annually as part of your healthy pet checkup.
Visit the ALVMA website at www.alvma.com for more information on how to protect your pets from heartworms.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, please visit www.limestonepets.org to view pets and fill out an application. Call us at 256-771-7889 to set up an appointment to visit the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72, behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.