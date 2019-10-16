I understand that not everyone is madly in love with dogs, or cats, or children, or ice cream…to each his own. But if non-animal people only knew the secrets we animal lovers know, they’d be lining up to adopt a furry friend.
According to the National Institutes of Health, owning a pet can improve your cardiovascular health. A study the NIH reported on shows more dog owners survived a year or more after their heart attacks than those who didn’t own dogs, regardless of the severity of the attacks. A study of married couples found those with pets had consistently lower blood pressure and heart rates and recovered more quickly from stress than couples without pets.
Studies also show the following:
• People who walk their dogs are more physically fit and less obese than those who don’t have dogs;
• Older people who walk their dogs walk longer and further than those who don’t have dogs;
• Older people who walk their dogs exhibit more mobility inside their homes than those who don’t have dogs; and
• People who walk their dogs get greater social interaction than those who don’t have dogs, which can slow mental and physical decline as they age.
The NIH also reported on studies that show children with autism react positively to animals, as do patients in hospitals and nursing homes. The act of talking to and petting a dog or cat can provide comfort and may also help in controlling pain.
Aside from all of this, a barking dog is a great deterrent to burglars, cats are great for controlling rodents in and around your home, and dogs can be taught to assist their owners with a variety of tasks.
So, are you sold on the benefits of pets? If not, let me tell you some things the studies don’t.
When I’m sad, my dog doesn’t tell me to cheer up. Instead, he lies down next to me and shares my grief. My cats don’t care if I’m skinny or fat, if I’ve dyed my roots or if I’m wearing makeup; they love me just the way I am. My foster kittens never fail to make me smile. I have never felt as loved as I did with 13 furry babies all wanting my time and attention. When they escaped from the cat house, where did the adventurers go? They came through the dog door into the house looking for me.
My animals bring me unconditional affection, laughs, love and joy. To all of you animal lovers out there, you know exactly what I mean. For those of you who don’t have pets, I suggest you consider getting one.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you by your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
