Like many of you, I have a variety of allergies that combine to make my skin itch and my sinuses ache pretty much year ‘round; but I never had them officially identified until recently. I knew that wood smoke, eucalyptus, and the scents of many candles and perfumes could set me off, but there were times when the symptoms appeared without any known cause. My assumption was that with all the dogs and cats in my life (and bed), I just might be sensitive to their dander. So I took the oral anti-histamines and sprayed the nasal versions in an attempt to mitigate the symptoms. Imagine my surprise and delight when I had a basic allergy skin test and found that I had no reaction to either cats or dogs!
I hope that they can say the same about me, because according to National Geographic, while not as common as allergies to a variety of grasses and to fleas, our pets can react to each other and to people too. And those allergic reactions can manifest as skin inflammation with itching and hair loss, or with sneezing and runny noses.
Our pets can be allergic or sensitive to foods as well, causing severe skin reactions, chronic ear infections, vomiting, and/or diarrhea. Dogs with food allergies will often paw at their faces or chew at their feet or bottoms.
If your pet has any of these symptoms, consult his veterinarian, who will determine if a cause other than allergies or sensitivities is to blame and recommend a course of treatment. She may suggest allergy skin or blood tests; or she may place your pet on an elimination diet to try to determine what, if any, food is causing your pet’s distress. With an elimination diet, the only food a pet receives, including treats, flavored/meat-based chews, flavored medicines, etc. will contain proteins and carbohydrates, they have never eaten before. Some “novel proteins” used are rabbit, kangaroo, and venison, along with fish for dogs; and “novel carbohydrates” include potatoes, rice, and oats.
If substantial improvement or elimination of symptoms has been noted within six to eight weeks of this trial diet, your veterinarian may decide that your pet’s diet was, indeed, the culprit. By adding back elements of the original diet, one at a time, and noting if/when symptoms reoccur, you may be able to determine the allergy’s trigger.
As with anything affecting your pet’s well-being, consult your veterinarian to identify the best course of action. Chances are, this won’t be the first time she has seen these symptoms; and she can help you keep your pet’s symptoms under control.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you on behalf of your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt your best friend (cat or dog), come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
