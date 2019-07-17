On any given day, there may be dozens of opportunities on your calendar to recognize a hobby, a food, an occupation, or a cause near and dear to someone’s heart. From National Oatmeal Month to National Houseplant Appreciation and National Pharmacist days, it would be difficult to keep up with them all, so I thought I’d give you a heads-up on one you may have missed.
National Craft for Your Local Shelters Day will be July 21. This is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. Check out the websites below to find easy-to-make crafts the shelter can use in three ways and all year long.
First, they can use the crafted toys, blankets, beds and other items to make the dogs and cats in their care more comfortable and engaged. An animal that feels secure and mentally stimulated is less likely to become depressed or aggressive when facing life, even temporarily, in a cage surrounded by nearly constant noise and strangers.
Second, they can sell your crafts to raise money to help feed our county’s dogs and cats and provide them with veterinary care. They can also sponsor our animals with rescue groups to get them out of the shelter and into loving homes in areas of the country with a greater demand for companion animals due to stricter spay and neuter laws.
Third, if you have even basic carpentry skills, you can craft cat houses for feral felines or dog houses that could help make sure every dog has protection from the elements. Check out the following websites:
http://www.earthrated.com/en/blog/its-national-craft-for-your-local-shelters-day/
https://iheartdogs.com/10-ways-to-craft-for-your-local-shelter-on-july-21st/
https://www.care2.com/greenliving/10-great-diy-gift-ideas-for-shelter-animals.html
Many of the ideas on the websites are simple to make with items you already have at home. From homemade dog treats to no-sew blankets to crate-size beds made from old comforters, your family, church or social group project could save the life of a dog or cat.
The shelter staff knows not every dog or cat is going to approach visitors, begging to be adopted, so they welcome items that will help every animal get noticed. Scraps of material can be made into eye-catching bandanas or vests, and if you wanted to decorate them by fabric painting or embroidering “Adopt Me” on them, even better.
Whatever you decide to do, please do something. There are far too many animals right here in Limestone County getting hit by cars, dying in fights or barely living due to hunger, parasites, and disease. And each of us can make a difference.
— Pets and the People Who Love Them is brought to you by your friends at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. To adopt a dog or cat, come to the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 in Athens (behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic), visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-771-7889.
